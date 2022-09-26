Sky Cams
All Aboard the Reading Express aiming to give literacy opportunities to SCCPSS

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students learning to speak English at Savannah Chatham schools got a kick start on their home libraries Monday.

The ‘All Aboard the Reading Express’ project aims to give more literacy opportunities to kids learning English.

Monday kids got to take home backpacks with multicultural, and multilingual books to read with their families.

The program is funded by a grant the school received last year. The project focuses on eleven schools with high populations for English language learners.

Organizers say it’s important for the kids to feel connected to their culture.

“Bringing books in a families native language is so important because it’s a huge gesture to welcome that family to our Savannah area,” Rebekah Hein said.

“And we hope that these families are able to take home these books and only build their libraries at home. We want them every student to be able to have a personal library at home with their families,” Michele Torres said.

They will hold two events at each school every year. Part of the program also gives kids a book each year at their annual check up until they are four.

