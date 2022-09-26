Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at The Retreat at Grande Oaks

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Sunday around 8:40 p.m.

Police responded to The Retreat at Grande Oaks, and learned a teenager was shot while sitting in a car.

Witnesses reported seeing two other males running away from the area after hearing gunfire.

Investigators are pursuing leads generated by several witnesses who were in the area when the shooting occurred.

Police are encouraging residents in The Retreat neighborhood to review their camera systems for any suspicious activity occurring between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information about it is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your partnership in the safety of our community.

