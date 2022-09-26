‘Better safe than sorry’: Tybee Island residents prepare for Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some people out on Tybee Island are making their way to the stores and getting their homes ready for what Hurricane Ian could bring to the area such as high winds and heavy rain.

People out on Tybee Island say their focus right now is securing their property. For some, they’ve been through hurricanes before and know the drill but they do say every storm is different, so there’s no such thing as being overprepared.

“Even if the hurricane passes us over and doesn’t do any damage, I’m ready for the next one,” Tybee Island Resident Kecia Adams said.

Better safe than sorry. This is what many residents out on Tybee Island say is their motto as they prepare for what impact Hurricane Ian could have on the coastal communities.

“I’m looking at my weather every 15 minutes. Is there an update? Is there an update?” Tybee Island Resident Deb Baber said.

Kecia Adams and Deb Baber both say the next three days are dedicated to prepping their homes and yards.

“Take down our chimes and move them inside. We either bring the outside furniture in or either turn it down and we bungee cord things, so that they’re not moving around. We bungee stuff in the garage to the garage like trash cans the bikes,” Baber said.

“We’re weather stripping and putting plastic over the doors inside and out. It can’t hurt. So, I’m doing it and putting boards over that,” Adams said.

Adams says even though there isn’t an evacuation order in place, as of now, her and her husband will be staying with family more inland and coming back to Tybee when it passes. She says she does expect to come home to some flood damage.

“My house is on the ground, so subject to flooding. It’s going to happen,” Adams says.

Baber has a raised home, which she says has been very helpful in previous storms. She says she will be moving her cars, though, to higher ground since her street is prone to flooding.

“Plan for the worst,” Baber says.

She says she also encourages others on the Island to make sure their generators are ready, batteries are charged, trash cans are tied up and that they have enough food and drinks in the pantry.

“We’re like ‘oh no, we don’t want to get ready again,’ but you know some people get ready at the very beginning of hurricane season and they don’t get unready until it’s over. Get ready, get ready now. Then you’ll be sure that you’re ok,” Baber says.

Tybee city officials say they have sand for people on the island if they need.

