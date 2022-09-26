Sky Cams
CEMA Director expecting power outages and potential flooding following hurricane Ian

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we’re tracking hurricane Ian Chatham Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for a week full of storm preparations.

Starting Thursday, I anticipate we’ll be all hands on deck.”

As Chatham County is no stranger to hurricanes, Chatham Emergency Management Agency will have extra staff ready for when Ian makes it’s way here.

As our first alert weather team has been saying Ian is expected to weaken by the time it gets to our area. CEMA Director Dennis expects power outages and potential flooding to be the biggest concerns.

“We’re looking at potentially Thursday, Friday, Saturday impacts so there’s plenty of time to get ready. This is not something that everybody needs to panic for.”

While Jones says evacuating is unlikely, he encourages people to create a disaster kit catered to your families needs....and grab the basics like bottled water, batteries and flash lights.

If you’re running low on medications, he says to talk to your doctor immediately so you’re prepared.

“Just calmly look at what resources you have in your house or business, what resources do you need or you think you will need. Look at whether you need to buy those now or you can wait until a later time.”

Jones says if you have any questions, you can call CEMA 24/7.

