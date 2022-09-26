Chatham County’s DA Shalena Cook Jones speaks at NAACP of Savannah meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Savannah held a public meeting Sunday and had Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appear as a guest speaker.

Jones spoke for almost an hour and a half about a wide range of things, including the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system as a whole, what resources she would like to add to her office but by far the biggest topic of the afternoon was criminal justice reform.

District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones wants to look at facts about crime in Chatham County.

According to Jones, of Georgia’s 159 counties, Chatham has the highest number of people in prison or on supervised release and, as of June 2020, it had the highest rate of repeat offenders in the country.

Jones attributes that to lack of opportunity for people leaving prison- noting they often can’t get jobs or public housing due to their criminal history.

“If the true lesson is about teaching people accountability and responsibility, the only way to truly measure whether that lesson was effective is to create an opportunity for that person to demonstrate their willingness to contribute. We’ve got to get better at that.”

Jones also spoke about the speed at which cases make their way through the court system.

She said a felony case should be resolved within a year from when the alleged crime took place- but in Chatham County, its takes 2 to 3 years.

“You are paying 70 dollars a day to house an inmate pre-trial. If we’re gonna spend those kinds of resources, we should invest them on the front end, to move cases and process cases more quickly.”

To combat that, Jones’ office has formed an Expedited Case Resolution Unit, designed to resolve cases quickly in the beginning, before evidence deteriorates.

She also left those at the meeting with a call to action- asking them to try to look at local crime issues through an unbiased lens.

“Crime is not Republican nor Democrat. Crime is everybody’s issue. And we need to de-politicize the talking heads around crime.”

Jones also noted in her presentation that there are 137 murder cases and 320 violent felony cases pending in Chatham County as of Sunday.

