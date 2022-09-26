Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the upper-60s. We’ll start the day off with a little fog but mostly sunny skies. By tomorrow afternoon, we should see partly sunny skies, with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s for most.

Then, on Tuesday our next cold front will push through causing cooler temps the rest of the week. Plus, we’ll have more cloud cover building in to aid this cool down as soon-to-be Hurricane Ian comes closer to the area.

Right now, Tropical Storm Ian is still expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday as it works into the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm track is still not well defined and could change.

Regardless, we’re still expecting lots of rainfall, and gusty winds, with a chance for a few tornadoes Thursday& Friday here in the Coastal Empire/SC Low country. This rainfall will likely continue into the start of next weekend.

However, by Saturday afternoon we should be back in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Remember right now, nothing is set in stone about this forecast. This system still has to travel over 900 miles before it even reaches the US coast. So, be sure to stay updated on the forecast each day as we continue tracking this system.

