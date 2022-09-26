End Zone: Week 7 of high school football impacted by Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry could be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Below is a list of games for Week 7:

WEDNESDAY

Bluffton at Hilton Head @ 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at JPII @ 6:30 p.m.

Islands at Southeast Bulloch @ 7 p.m.

Beach at Savannah Country Day @ 7 p.m.

Bryan County at Montgomery County @ 7:30 p.m.

Lucy Beckham at May River @ 7:30 p.m.

Philip Simmons at Beaufort @ 7 p.m.

North Charleston at Battery Creek @ 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian - Postponed

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Estill @ 7 p.m.

Long County at Savannah Christian @ 7 p.m.

Windsor Forest at Tattnall County @ 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Brunswick at Grovetown

Effingham County at Glynn Academy

South Effingham at Screven County

Toombs County at Brantley County

Benedictine at New Hampstead

Burke County at Wayne County

Johnson at Calvary

Groves at Liberty County

Jeff Davis at Berrien

Pierce County at Appling County

Swainsboro at Irwin County

Jefferson County at ECI

MCA at Atkinson County

GSIC at Portal

Tattnall Square at Frederica Academy

Pinewood Christian at John Milledge

St. Andrew’s at Robert Toombs

Memorial Day at Edmond Burke

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Wade Hampton

Bowman at Whale Branch

Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist

Palmetto Christian at Beaufort Academy

Bethesda at Orangeburg Prep

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

