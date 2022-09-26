Sky Cams
End Zone: Week 7 of high school football impacted by Ian

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry could be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Below is a list of games for Week 7:

WEDNESDAY
  • Bluffton at Hilton Head @ 7 p.m.
  • Cardinal Newman at JPII @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Islands at Southeast Bulloch @ 7 p.m.
  • Beach at Savannah Country Day @ 7 p.m.
  • Bryan County at Montgomery County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Lucy Beckham at May River @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Philip Simmons at Beaufort @ 7 p.m.
  • North Charleston at Battery Creek @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian - Postponed
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Estill @ 7 p.m.
  • Long County at Savannah Christian @ 7 p.m.
  • Windsor Forest at Tattnall County @ 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
  • Brunswick at Grovetown
  • Effingham County at Glynn Academy
  • South Effingham at Screven County
  • Toombs County at Brantley County
  • Benedictine at New Hampstead
  • Burke County at Wayne County
  • Johnson at Calvary
  • Groves at Liberty County
  • Jeff Davis at Berrien
  • Pierce County at Appling County
  • Swainsboro at Irwin County
  • Jefferson County at ECI
  • MCA at Atkinson County
  • GSIC at Portal
  • Tattnall Square at Frederica Academy
  • Pinewood Christian at John Milledge
  • St. Andrew’s at Robert Toombs
  • Memorial Day at Edmond Burke
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Wade Hampton
  • Bowman at Whale Branch
  • Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist
  • Palmetto Christian at Beaufort Academy
  • Bethesda at Orangeburg Prep
  • Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy
  • Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

