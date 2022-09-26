End Zone: Week 7 of high school football impacted by Ian
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry could be impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Below is a list of games for Week 7:
WEDNESDAY
- Bluffton at Hilton Head @ 7 p.m.
- Cardinal Newman at JPII @ 6:30 p.m.
- Islands at Southeast Bulloch @ 7 p.m.
- Beach at Savannah Country Day @ 7 p.m.
- Bryan County at Montgomery County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Lucy Beckham at May River @ 7:30 p.m.
- Philip Simmons at Beaufort @ 7 p.m.
- North Charleston at Battery Creek @ 7:30 p.m.
- Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian - Postponed
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Estill @ 7 p.m.
- Long County at Savannah Christian @ 7 p.m.
- Windsor Forest at Tattnall County @ 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Brunswick at Grovetown
- Effingham County at Glynn Academy
- South Effingham at Screven County
- Toombs County at Brantley County
- Benedictine at New Hampstead
- Burke County at Wayne County
- Johnson at Calvary
- Groves at Liberty County
- Jeff Davis at Berrien
- Pierce County at Appling County
- Swainsboro at Irwin County
- Jefferson County at ECI
- MCA at Atkinson County
- GSIC at Portal
- Tattnall Square at Frederica Academy
- Pinewood Christian at John Milledge
- St. Andrew’s at Robert Toombs
- Memorial Day at Edmond Burke
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Wade Hampton
- Bowman at Whale Branch
- Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist
- Palmetto Christian at Beaufort Academy
- Bethesda at Orangeburg Prep
- Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy
- Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
