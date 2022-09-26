Ford Ave. closed near City Hall for rest of week for railroad repairs

RICHMOND HIL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill drivers might want to get up and give yourself extra time as a major road is closed Monday morning and will be for the rest of the week.

They will be fixing the railroad crossing by City Hall this week, which means you will not be able to get through the road and will have to drive around.

The City of Richmond Hill says they know this will be an inconvenience for drivers but they encourage you to plan out your routes before you leave.

The best way around that area will be for northbound drivers to take Timber Trail to Harris Trail, which will lead you to Highway 17.

And for any southbound drivers, you will need to turn onto highway 17 to go around the railroad tracks.

ROAD CLOSED 🚧 Highway 144 though Richmond Hill is closed now for a week long railroad crossing project. We’ll have everything you need to know coming up on THE News at Daybreak! pic.twitter.com/gja4XLwkRt — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) September 26, 2022

Because of this closure, we will see a lot of congestion in this area near I-95 with thousands of drivers going around the tracks.

The closure is expected to last all week, although we don’t have a lot of details from CSX, the railroad company, about what exactly is being done to the railroad crossing.

“If they could have done it at any other off time or evening or weekend, they would have done that but unfortunately they have to take this entire week to do the repair project, if anyone has any questions, concerns or any issues that come up, don’t hesitate to give us a call, we are more than happy to help any way at City Hall,” said Richmond Hill City Clerk Dawnne Greene.

You will still have access to the businesses, homes and schools in the area up to the work zone but you will not be able to cross the tracks in the work zone.

Looking at the number of cars who pass through this area of Ford Avenue, the number grows throughout the morning with peak travel around 8 a.m. with an average of 2,000 cars in that hour. Throughout the entire day, there will be more than 23,000 vehicles passing through this stretch.

Crews are expected to wrap up this project Friday evening.

