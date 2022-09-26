Sky Cams
Fort McAllister candle lantern tours tickets now on sale

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort McAllister is preparing for it’s premier event coming up next month, and you have a chance to experience the fort in a whole new light.

Tickets are sale of the annual Candle Lantern Tour and Lexi Kozak Baumgartner, a naturalist at Fort McAllister, joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead at this event.

