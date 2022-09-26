Sky Cams
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says

Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head is in watch and wait mode. As of Monday, its a beautiful beach day for people out here, but as the WTOC First Alert Weather team has been saying that could change later in the week.

”Right now, anytime there’s a storm coming you’re concerned. So we’re going through our normal checks, we’re filling up generators, we’re making sure we’re ready to go no matter what the storm is,” Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said.

He says the town is preparing for a variety of strengths with this tropical system, and getting everyone they might need prepared.

”We’re making sure all of our contracted vendors are ready to go, so our debris contractors, our feeding contractors all of those things are ready to go.”

Dunn says he’ll hold a comprehensive meeting with all emergency personnel this week, and bring in extra hands for when Ian gets to our area.

”We’ll probably do some up-staffing and have some additional people available to respond to any type of call for service that we may have.”

Dunn also says the town is in constant communication with an electric company that services the island. As the risk of power outages is possible late this week.

