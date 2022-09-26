‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”

Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm.

“I went out and bought jugs of water and all kinds of can foods.”

Chatham Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Jones, CEMA is in OpCon four meaning they’ve enhanced monitoring of the storm.

“I understand there are a lot of new people who have moved in to the area. A hurricane is not something foreign to our community. It’s something that we deal with on a regular basis. It’s going to take a little bit of effort to make sure that everyone is up to speed on what the conditions could be,” Chatham Emergency Management Director Dennis Jones said.

While Ian is supposed to weaken by the time it gets here, Woods is still worried about the uncertainty.

“I would say terrified because you don’t know. Weather can turn on a dime and it just might hit Tybee. It might hit Savannah. I’m just thinking about trying to get off that Island if need be,” Woods said.

While she has concerns, one tourist says she’s well acquainted with storms

“I’m from Virginia. Hurricanes are nothing. I never leave, I go out and enjoy it.”

So, Sara Galvin still plans to enjoy her time in Savannah and leave on Friday.

Whether you’ve been through a storm or this is your first, CEMA says prepare now for whatever the storm may bring.

