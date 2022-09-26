Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Impacts from hurricane Ian expected at the end of the week

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm.

We’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday evening, mainly near the Golden Isles. Our wind will be sustained from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour with coastal gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:

On Thursday, rain pushes in from the south, mainly along the coast. Our sustained wind from the northeast will be 20 to 25 miles per hour. Gusts around Savannah will be around 35 miles per hour and will likely be 40+ miles per hour right along the coast during the afternoon and evening. Inland areas look drier than the coast on Thursday during the day. Heavy rain looks to become more widespread overnight into Friday morning as these bands push inland. This timeframe will also be our best chance for seeing tornadoes along the warm front.

Friday looks to be our wettest and breeziest day. The wind will be from the northeast in the morning, becoming easterly during the afternoon. Wind gusts around Savannah will be in the 35-40 mile per hour range during the afternoon, slightly stronger along the coast.

Our strongest wind could come late Friday into early Saturday morning. We could see 40 to 50 mile per hour wind gusts from the south just after midnight through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. The wind will subside throughout the day, with afternoon gusts still in the 20 to 30 mile per hour range.

Rainfall totals for Ian from Wednesday to Saturday look to be from 4 to 7 inches, lower for inland communities and higher along the coast. We will also be monitoring the high tide cycles closely, as heavy rain bands and an onshore breeze could combine and cause additional flooding.

Stay tuned for updates.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berwick Ace Hardware
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
Police Lights MGN
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Dry start to the week, watching Hurricane Ian
Dry start of the week ahead of Ian's impacts at the end of the week.
Andrew's Monday morning forecast 9.26
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast