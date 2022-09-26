Impacts from hurricane Ian expected at the end of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm.

Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly intensify into a Major Hurricane by Tuesday morning as it approaches Cuba. pic.twitter.com/kY5Wlta0gN — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 26, 2022

We’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday evening, mainly near the Golden Isles. Our wind will be sustained from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour with coastal gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:

On Thursday, rain pushes in from the south, mainly along the coast. Our sustained wind from the northeast will be 20 to 25 miles per hour. Gusts around Savannah will be around 35 miles per hour and will likely be 40+ miles per hour right along the coast during the afternoon and evening. Inland areas look drier than the coast on Thursday during the day. Heavy rain looks to become more widespread overnight into Friday morning as these bands push inland. This timeframe will also be our best chance for seeing tornadoes along the warm front.

Friday looks to be our wettest and breeziest day. The wind will be from the northeast in the morning, becoming easterly during the afternoon. Wind gusts around Savannah will be in the 35-40 mile per hour range during the afternoon, slightly stronger along the coast.

Our strongest wind could come late Friday into early Saturday morning. We could see 40 to 50 mile per hour wind gusts from the south just after midnight through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. The wind will subside throughout the day, with afternoon gusts still in the 20 to 30 mile per hour range.

Rainfall totals for Ian from Wednesday to Saturday look to be from 4 to 7 inches, lower for inland communities and higher along the coast. We will also be monitoring the high tide cycles closely, as heavy rain bands and an onshore breeze could combine and cause additional flooding.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

