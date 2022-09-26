‘It was a little difficult:’ Drivers reacting to Richmond Hill railroad crossing construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Work continues Monday night on a Richmond Hill railroad crossing that’s expected to have widespread traffic impacts across the city this week.

Crews say they’re completely repairing the crossing, which is causing traffic troubles across town. CSX crews say work on the railroad crossing replacement began early this Monday morning.

That work is forcing them to shut down a section of Ford Avenue near city hall until Friday evening between Richard Davis Dr. and Francis Meeks Way.

Richmond Hill city officials have put out detour routes hoping to alleviate some of the expected impacts on traffic.

Those routes include using US17, Harris Trail and Timber Trail Roads as well as Great Ogeechee Parkway and Bellfast Keller Rd. to access I-95.

Richmond Hill Police say they’ll be monitoring and directing traffic, if necessary, at the detours during peak times.

The city is also urging anyone using the detour routes to drive carefully as they say many students cross those roads while walking to school.

City officials say that CSX has not alerted them to any potential work disruptions from the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian.

And drivers say that so far the work has been causing congestion on detour routes across the city.

“It was a little difficult with the road construction down the road. It definitely caused me to be a little late. I’ve lived in Richmond Hill for nine years and it’s been easy going getting from home to work and with the road construction, that’s kind of slowed everything down for me,” Richmond Hill Resident Daniel Rosenquist said.

The road is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.