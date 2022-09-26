Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county.

“We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that we are just actively watching the hurricane,” Liberty County Emergency Management Agency Director, Bob Dodd said.

Dodd says his agency’s focus right now is monitoring reports from the National Hurricane Center and receiving briefings from the National Weather Service in Charleston to get the latest information.

In the days to come, he says the Public Works department is preparing for power outages and flooding- and while they’re doing that, citizens should be preparing as well.

“Get your kit out. If you don’t have one, get one started. You’re looking at your water, your medication. In case we lose power, if we have some flooded streets or they close down some businesses or schools, we want you to be prepared for that,” Dodd said.

One thing to add to your kit, Dodd says is a whistle. It’s one of those items that you might not think about putting in a hurricane kit- but you’ll be happy to have it if you need it.

“If you get stuck somewhere, instead of screaming, you get hoarse, you know, you got the whistle you can blow and people will come when they hear the whistle,” he said. In addition to putting together a hurricane kit, Dodd says to know what evacuation zone you fall into, though an evacuation is unlikely at this time.

“Liberty County is divided into two zones. We have Zone A and Zone B. If we do order evacuation, you’ll know where to go. We’ll put that information out, where Assembly A is going to be, where we’re going to take you if we do a call for an evacuation,” Dodd said.

