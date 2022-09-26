Liberty County, Richmond Hill fire departments finalize mutual aid agreement

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments are always there to help the people in their communities. But what happens if there’s a fire they can’t put out alone?

Often, that’s where mutual aid agreements with other fire departments come in. Two departments in our area have just finalized a deal to do that.

Liberty County Fire Services has mutual aid agreements with plenty of bordering fire departments, but they just now added one with Richmond Hill. This means that if there’s a fire one of the departments needs help dealing with, the other department will come and help, free of charge.

Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby says the Richmond Hill Fire Department just built a new fire station off Belfast Keller Road - an area that used to be serviced by Bryan County Fire Services.

He says they still have an agreement with Bryan County, but that this new one with Richmond Hill beefs up everyone’s capabilities.

“These mutual aid agreements create a SWAT team to come out for the fire departments. We all band together, we all know what the mission is. It’s life, property, environment. We all come out and do that one job, and it just brings us all together,” Chief Darby said.

Chief Darby adds that he can think of several times in the last couple of years that he’s used these mutual aid agreements. That’s why he’s so happy to have one with Richmond Hill: because he believes it’ll make both communities that much safer.

