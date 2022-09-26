‘In Living History: Yellow Fever in Savannah 1820′ at the Davenport House Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah experienced a major health crisis 200 years before COVID-19. And every October, the Davenport House Museum offers a dramatic study of the Yellow Fever of 1820.

Davenport House director Jamie Credle is joined WTOC on Morning Break remotely for a look at the Living History Program event that is scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays in October.

