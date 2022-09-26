Mint to be Mojito Latin Dance Class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are continuing with our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month on Morning Break with a look at how important dancing is to Latin culture - as a form of expression and entertainment.

And in one small downtown Savannah bar, it’s a way to bring people together to explore Latin culture - one day every week.

Hispanic Heritage is on display from September 15th to October 15th every year throughout the country.

And Thursday night every week on State Street.

“I come to salsa at Mint To Be Mojito Bar and I feel relief. I feel happy. I feel all the stress I could have at work is gone,” said Roger Wilson, Salsa Savannah Latin Dance Instructor.

For Roger Wilson, those daily pressures are replaced by a sense of community - and a feeling of pride to be sharing his heritage with whoever shows up to his free weekly Latin dance class at Mint To Be Mojito.

Mary Githens opened the bar and bites place two years ago to bring Latin cocktails to downtown Savannah and soon found a way to expand her culture’s presence in the city she moved to from Peru in 2008.

“The world is not so big. If you go to Miami or New York, you’ll meet friends from everywhere ... I’ve had some people tell me that this kept them sane because I was so homesick from being away from my country, like some students, international students that came here to study,” said Mary Githens, Owner, Mint to be Mojito Bar & Bites.

You’ll meet SCAD students at the Thursday dance class. And members of the military. And a local after-work lingerers -- all learning and moving and expressing and sharing - together.

“It’s a good time and I actually enjoy meeting the new people, getting out of the house and it doesn’t hurt to dance with the beautiful ladies, either,” said Joseph Camarata, Latin Dance Class student.

“I’ve always loved to dance and so, we didn’t have too many to go dancing here in Savannah. So, Thursday night was perfect,” said Catherine Otero, Latin Dance Class student.

“I feel that it’s very expressive. You can talk as much as you want, but dancing really bring it out.”

Every step of Wilson’s Salsa lessons is an education - in dance - and in his background from the Dominican Republic.

“This is something I carry from my hometown and I’m so grateful I can share that with people in order to keep the Latin culture alive in Savannah. Through the music salsa, people start connecting with the food. People start connecting with the people. People go to all the Latin places and enjoy the Latin environment. So, to me, salsa is this link we can use to maintain the salsa and the Latin alive here in Savannah.”

That connection is renewed every week at Mint To Be Mojito. And it continues after class, Latin pride sent further into the community.

“It’s amazing to share our culture, to share the Latin-American culture here in Savannah. Southerners share their culture with me, so we just kind of embrace both worlds here.”

“It’s like when they listen to the music, it doesn’t matter what language you speak, it doesn’t matter where you come from. It’s a good way to connect.”

And, from heart to feet, to have fun.

“This tropical music has so much energy and it’s great when you feel the salsa music going on. It’s like you’re disconnected from everything, from all the business in the office, all the stress. You come over here and you find a place for happiness, people smiling, people having fun, people meeting each other. It’s great.”

