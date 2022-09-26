Palmetto Electric preparing for possible outages caused by Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Power outages are a possibility later this week as Ian moves across our area.

There have people out soaking in the sun all day but coastal impacts are possible as Ian approaches the coastal area. Officials with Palmetto Electric says outages are possible where you don’t see power lines driving around the island.

”It only takes one pine tree to take out the power. Even though you might have an underground service that comes to your island or most of Hilton Head is underground, all the transition lines that serve that area are above ground,” VP of Marketing and PR, Palmetto Electric Co-op Tray Hunter said.

Palmetto electric is watching and waiting as the storm approaches, but they’re doing so proactively.

”Go ahead and start planning, getting ready in case we have to pull additional support teams or crews from other co-ops, as well as letting other co-ops know that we have crews available if they need it.”

He says they’re ready to help communities across South Carolina or Georgia and have taken steps to be prepared on Hilton Head too.

”Well we go ahead and make sure fuel capacity is topped off, and we’re already starting to stage preliminary equipment.

If your power does go out his two biggest tips are use flashlights over candles, and make sure you turn off the stove if you’re cooking at the time of the outage.

For Palmetto Electric customers specifically, stay posted to their Facebook as that’s where Hunter says their communication will be centered.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.