Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room

Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room at Planet Fitness.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An employee at a Planet Fitness in Alabama was arrested for filming a woman while she undressed in a tanning bed room, according to authorities.

A woman using the tanning bed room at a gym located in Florence said she saw a cellphone camera recording her from under the door, court documents said. The woman reported it to the general manager and then reported it to the police, according to WAFF.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department arrived at the Planet Fitness and interviewed Jacob Keeton. During the interview, officials said Keeton admitted to recording the woman on his phone under the door, saying that he has a “foot fetish and sometimes it sexually arouses him.”

Keeton was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berwick Ace Hardware
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
Police Lights MGN
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
Screven Co
1 dead, 1 injured in Screven Co. shooting that occurred after dog was killed
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Impacts from hurricane Ian expected at the end of the week
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Dry start to the week, watching Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Liberty Co
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
Hyundai Megasite
Tax credits for electric vehicles are a big concern, Hyundai officials say
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Power outage graphic from MGN.
Palmetto Electric preparing for possible outages caused by Ian
Tybee Island
‘Better safe than sorry’: Tybee Island residents prepare for Ian