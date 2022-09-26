Savannah celebrating its first Day of Peace

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah celebrated its first Day of Peace Sunday with an event called Peace in the Park.

It’s a partnership between the city and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire.

The day in Daffin Park featured conversation circles and a Peace Parade led by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and members of city council. Organizers say the day is all about bringing the community together to tackle and important issue.

Events like these bring everyone together. pulls the community together. It’s about sharing resources, promoting nonviolence, promoting peace in the community. Not just within the community, but getting a sense of togetherness with our organizations, with our city, with our fellow community members.”

“If we can help increase the amount of conflict resolution skills, then we’re going to have less violence. So, we’re just really wanting a more peaceful Savannah and help bring people together to help make that happen.

Organizers say the event will become an annual one. The 11th day of every month will be honored as Savannah’s Day of Peace moving forward.

