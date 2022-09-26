Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah celebrating its first Day of Peace

Day of Peace
Day of Peace(Silverpixel Photography)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah celebrated its first Day of Peace Sunday with an event called Peace in the Park.

It’s a partnership between the city and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire.

The day in Daffin Park featured conversation circles and a Peace Parade led by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and members of city council. Organizers say the day is all about bringing the community together to tackle and important issue.

Events like these bring everyone together. pulls the community together. It’s about sharing resources, promoting nonviolence, promoting peace in the community. Not just within the community, but getting a sense of togetherness with our organizations, with our city, with our fellow community members.”

“If we can help increase the amount of conflict resolution skills, then we’re going to have less violence. So, we’re just really wanting a more peaceful Savannah and help bring people together to help make that happen.

Organizers say the event will become an annual one. The 11th day of every month will be honored as Savannah’s Day of Peace moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berwick Ace Hardware
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
Police Lights MGN
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
Crews extinguished the flames in the 1300 block of Bonaventure Road.
4 people displaced after house fire in Savannah

Latest News

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Governor Brian Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Ian
2022 Girls in Aviation event
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
Berwick Ace Hardware
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian