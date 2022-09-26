Dry start to the week, watching Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the upper 60s Monday morning with dry roads as we head to work and school. This will be the warmest day of the work week with highs near 90 degrees and a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. A cold front will move in on Monday, ushering in slightly cooler air on Tuesday.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 8:57PM I 1.1′ 3:23PM I 8.5′ 9:12PM

Tuesday morning starts out a little cooler with lows around Savannah in the mid 60s. Highs will then be in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry days.

Wednesday is our Transition Day as what is now Hurricane Ian potentially closes in from the south. Expect the first portion of the day to be dry, but the highs will only make it to the mid 70s. Rain and wind begin to build in late, into the early morning hours of Thursday. At this portion we could start seeing wind gusts over 30 miles per hour along the coast.

Thursday and Friday are both First Alert Weather Days:

Plan on heavy rain, wind gusts over 30 miles per hour and the chance for isolated tornados. We will also be monitoring the threat for coastal flooding, especially during the high tide cycles. In addition to these threats, we could see 5 to 7 inches of rain Wednesday through Sunday.

Use the dry start to the work week to plan on the potential of being without power for a day or two. With the chance at experiencing tropical-storm force wind, trees and power lines could be impacted. Keep in mind this system is hundreds of miles away. A small change in its trajectory could also change our impacts. Be sure to check back in for frequent updates. The entire WTOC First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Ian!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.