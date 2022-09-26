Tybee Island first responders monitoring Ian as impacts expected later this week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick says it’s still early on, so they’re just in the monitoring phase for tropical system Ian.

They’re paying close attention to the forecasts and meeting with CEMA and other agencies every morning this week as the storm progresses.

Because they’re in the monitoring phase, this does mean that the city is in OPCON 4. You’ll hear the term OPCON used a lot during hurricane season. It stands for “operating condition.”

It describes the level of alert and preparedness that various state agencies are working under. To put it into perspective, OPCON 5 is what the city is under the majority of the time, which is normal day-to-day operations with no threats.

So, again they are working now in OPCON 4 - meaning there’s a possible threat.

Chief Kendrick says they are checking in with the businesses on the island to make sure they’re prepped and ready. He encourages everyone to do the same. He says now is the time to get your home kits in order and get gas for your generators.

He reminds everyone to not be out on the beach or in the water if the weather is really bad and adds there will not be lifeguards out on the beach when the storm is in our area.

“Be mindful of the storm and what a hurricane brings with it. Heavy thunderstorms, heavy wind, heavy rain. Keep your safety first. Keep your family’s safety first. Make sure that you’re secure at your house. Sand is going to be here, delivered to the city if you need sandbags. If their patios are low-lying, their front doors are low-lying you can sandbag those areas,” Chief Kendrick said.

Like Chief Kendrick said, the city did order sand. He said it should be here either Monday or Tuesday. If you need sand, you can come get it at any time. It’ll be near the volleyball court in Memorial Park.

The city of Tybee Island will be posting to its website as well.

