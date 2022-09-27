Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation, Humane Society says

The Humane Society of the U.S. worked with government agencies to rescue 275 dogs from a dogfighting operation in South Carolina. (SOURCE: HUMANE SOCIETY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – The Humane Society of the United States announced the rescue of 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina.

In a press release, the Humane Society said federal officials served search and seizure warrants on 10 properties in the Columbia area on Sept. 25.

Responding agencies found dogs living outdoors in pens or on chains with only makeshift shelters to protect them from the elements. Many of the animals showed signs of malnourishment; they were thin and seemed to have no access to food or water despite the sunny and hot weather.

Caption

Officials said the dogs showed severe scarring and festering open wounds, lacerations and abscesses. Some dogs that were penned or chained to trees in the woods had severe injuries and were taken by responders for emergency care.

The Humane Society said some eager dogs greeted the responders with wagging tails. Other dogs hunched over and appeared to be reluctant.

Adam Parascandola, the vice president of the Humane Society’s animal rescue team, said the day the dogs were found would be “the last day they’re going to have to live like this.”

Responders said they took the dogs to safe, undisclosed locations run by various agencies where they will receive treatment and care. About 45 dogs are in the care of the Humane Society, the organization said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Impacts from hurricane Ian expected at the end of the week
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
Screven Co
1 dead, 1 injured in Screven Co. shooting that occurred after dog was killed

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida