Federal judge ends Justice Department’s bid to block U.S. Sugar from buying Imperial Sugar Company

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge ended the Justice Department’s bid to block U.S. Sugar from buying the Imperial Sugar Company.

Imperial Sugar currently runs the sugar refinery located in Port Wentworth. It is owned by the Louis Dreyfus Company, which bought Imperial Sugar in 2012.

The Justice Department sued to try to block the deal, saying that allowing the sale would violate antitrust laws and hurt consumers.

The court rejected that claim. A spokesperson for U.S. Sugar says combining the companies will be good for the industry.

“We think it’s going to mean more competitive prices for consumers and customers, and a greater American sugar business, out of the combined one,” said U.S. Sugar Spokesperson Judy Sanchez.

U.S. Sugar says workers at the Port Wentworth facility would keep their jobs, and that the company intends to invest in upgrading the plant.

In 2008, a dust explosion at the refinery killed 14 workers.

