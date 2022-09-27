Sky Cams
Gov. McMaster, state officials to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management Division are set to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the state.(WMBF)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management Division are set to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the state.

Tuesday’s briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning as a category 3 hurricane. Ian is expected to strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida as a category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph.

READ MORE: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian emerges in southeastern Gulf of Mexico

Tuesday morning a tropical storm watch was issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties.

A storm surge watch was also issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

