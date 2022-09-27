Sky Cams
Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses

FILE PHOTO
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson.

Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing.

In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially responsible for the funeral and burial expenses Hutcheson’s family incurred with her death.

Prosecutors came to court to ask Judge Ronnie Thompson to impose restitution on Wilson in the form of roughly $11,000 in expenses. Haley’s stepmom testified to the expenses they saw, from the funeral to the gravesite.

“We purchased a plant holder and a bench so that...when we visit our daughter...we have a place to sit while we mourn,” Allison Hutcheson said.

She acknowledged they received some state compensation for those expenses and had received donations online.

Judge Thomspson advised he would make a ruling in the next ten days.

Outside court, the Hutchesons and Wilsons shared an emotional moment as they cried and prayed together after what both said has been an emotional two years.

