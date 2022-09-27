Sky Cams
Juvenile arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Bluffton.

The shooting injured a 17-year-old who had to be hospitalized.

Investigators collected evidence and conducted interviews Sunday night and Monday morning which led to the identity of the juvenile,

Deputies acted on probable cause and arrested the 16-year-old Monday afternoon with assistance from the Bluffton Police Department.

The teen faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice Monday evening and will have a detention hearing in Family Court later this week.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843.255.3435 or give a tip and remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.551.1111.

