Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s possible impacts on Georgia.

The order is for all Georgia counties ahead of Ian’s potential storm impacts.

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida and impacts will be felt in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The state of the emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m. and will expire at midnight on Oct. 28.

Kemp previously activated the state operations center on Monday.

“The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) remains at a Level 2 elevated activation and continues to monitor Hurricane Ian’s progress,” Kemp’s office said in a release Tuesday. “Gov. Kemp, GEMA/HS officials, and other leaders are working closely with local officials on planned and implemented storm response. GEMA/HS also has teams standing by to deploy to affected counties, when appropriate.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.