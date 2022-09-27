Sky Cams
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.

There’s no more time to get on the medical Hurricane Registry for Ian, the storm head to Florida and the Southeast.

However, you can still apply for the registry with the Coastal Health district to get on the list for future storms.

The Coastal Health District’s hurricane registry is for people across Coastal Georgia who have functional access and/or medical needs and would have a hard time evacuating during a hurricane or storm.

Their goal in the event of a hurricane is to get the people on the list out of town before the rest of the residents in their county. The health district pauses applications 72 hours before a storm so they can prepare and double check information for people already on the list. That’s why you can’t get on the list for this storm because we’re so close to potential impacts from Ian.

Nurse Manager Sierra Peebles says the silver lining of this storm expected to hit on Thursday is more people are getting on the list for the future weather events.

“It gets the community thinking about, ‘oh if we are to evacuate what is my plan?’ So we’re getting a lot more calls, Peebles said. We’re getting a lot of people interested so this may be a good thing where we get a lot more of the community members put on our registry for the next time.”

“And once your application is approved for the hurricane registry, you’re on the list for life. To apply for the hurricane registry, click here or call 1-833-243-7344.

