Phil the Park a little over a week away

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have heard them performing in a neighborhood near you for Phil the Neighborhoods, but next week you’ll get to experience the largest outdoor concert of the season!

That’s right, Phil the Park is back!

And to tell you more about what you can expect this year, Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director, Amy Williams and Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada joined WTOC on Morning Break.

