Preparing Hilton Head’s beaches for any potential Ian impacts

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Communities across our area are preparing for the possible effects of Hurricane Ian.

As this storm gets closer to our area, Hilton Head is of course tracking the storm. Marc Robson, who is the Beach Operations Manager for Hilton Head Island, said they’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“We’ll secure these chairs and cable them down, so they don’t blow. The swings in the background over here, we’ll bungee cord those so they don’t hit things. On the beach we’ll remove the adopt a beach basket, we’ll get those off in case the wind were to catch those, but right now it’s just constant communication because we don’t really know what’s going on right now,” Robson said.

Robson said that trash cans will be taken off the beach and some of the walking mats will be rolled up to the dune line.

A lot of people have been out Tuesday enjoying the good weather while we still have it, but the town wants people to monitor this storm closely as the week continues. Robson recommends if you are out here, to check with lifeguards frequently and as always have a plan to get to safety.

