Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Robotics tech in high demand

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The idea of robots in a factory once seemed like the distant future. But more and more companies use them and need people to keep them running.

Watching robots pivot and swivel inside Ogeechee Tech’s lab is like watching the future in motion.

Justin Goodman helps teach students how to diagnose and service this emerging technology. He says more and more companies are adding robotic components to their factories. He says it’s a technology that’s bringing a shift to the workforce.

“We’re trying to create that higher paying job for that higher level skill that’s needed in our local industries and national industry,” Goodman said.

Ogeechee Tech already has contracts with some employers to train new hires. Last year, they logged more than 100,000 training hours in this lab. They expect that number to quadruple in the next few years with the electric vehicle plan planned just a few miles from here along Interstate 16 along with the component companies that will supply it.

“You add the growth at the port, the growth of existing industry that’s already here. You’re talking about an explosive situation in this marketplace,” Ogeechee Tech Vice President Jan Moore said.

Both foresee more and more students coming to Ogeechee Tech for that training. In fact, they’re already asking the state for a new building triple the size of this one to house the growth as more people look for skills in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Impacts from hurricane Ian expected at the end of the week
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Screven Co
1 dead, 1 injured in Screven Co. shooting that occurred after dog was killed

Latest News

Robotics tech in high demand
Robotics tech in high demand
THE News at 5
Skilled to Work: JCB building a workforce from within
Skilled to Work: JCB building a workforce from within
XCEL Strategies brings training to you with new mobile unit
XCEL Strategies brings training to you with new mobile unit