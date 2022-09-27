Shrimpers keeping watchful eye on Ian with hopes of decreased impacts

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - On the coast, shrimpers are watching Hurricane Ian.

The location of shrimp is often dependent on the weather and the effects from Ian could put them out of reach for local shrimpers.

Tuesday was a beautiful day in Darien, but one shrimper said the water was so choppy in the morning, he was only able to bring back one bucket of shrimp. That’s only going to get worse as Ian approaches, in the middle of what he says is an already slow shrimping season.

“We don’t need it. We just started catching a few shrimp. I did good yesterday, but this front that’s going to help steer this hurricane messed us up today,” said Capt. Wynn Gale, with D&D Seafood.

There was a huge difference between Gale’s pull Tuesday and his pull Monday. He says he was able to catch 600 pounds of shrimp Monday, but had no such luck at the same spot the next day.

“I made one drag and had to hang up the towel because I only had about 60 pounds,” Gale said.

That number will probably be even smaller in the days leading up to Ian.

Gale says the storm could push the shrimp up to 10 miles offshore; an issue for in-shore boaters like him.

The shrimp could also bury themselves under the mud and not come out for a week, though Gale won’t worry about that until after the storm hits.

In the meantime, Gale and other shrimpers are getting their boats ready to weather the storm.

“You just double your lines up, leave some slack, and usually you stay on the boat and watch the lines, make sure nothing gets tight, nothing gets bound up,” Gale said.

Gale says he’ll be riding out Ian in his boat, making sure nothing happens to it because it’s what allows him to do his job.

