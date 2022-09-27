Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

UofSC reschedules game against SC State

The University of South Carolina announced it will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs on...
The University of South Carolina announced it will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Thursday because of the possible effects from Ian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina confirmed Tuesday morning that it would move its game against South Carolina State University because of potential weather impacts from remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The Gamecocks will now play the Bulldogs this Thursday at 7 p.m. They were originally set to meet Saturday at noon.

Television coverage plans for the game will be announced later on Tuesday, school officials said.

READ MORE: TRACKING THE TROPICS: The latest on Hurricane Ian

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said the potential effects of the storm mean it is in the best interest of safety to play the game two days earlier.

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule,” Tanner said.

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Thursday night. Fans with an account with the USC ticket office are encouraged to use their account manager on GamecocksOnline.com to resell any unused tickets.

The reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams from has been postponed.

Hours of operation for University-controlled parking lots and the athletics ticket office will operate as normal.

Information regarding other University of South Carolina athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced as that information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Impacts from hurricane Ian expected at the end of the week
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
Screven Co
1 dead, 1 injured in Screven Co. shooting that occurred after dog was killed
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Dry start to the week, watching Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says

Latest News

Georgia Southern not planning to close any campuses ahead of Ian
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management...
Gov. McMaster, state officials to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian