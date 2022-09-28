Annual Attic Sale moves online ahead of Hurricane Ian

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime charity event in Statesboro this weekend will partly pivot to anticipate severe weather.

With concerns over Hurricane Ian, the Statesboro Service League is opening up parts of their huge annual Attic Sale early and online.

Crowds have flocked to the sale for the past 49 years, to grab bargains and support local causes. The Service League supports a host of non-profit agencies in the community with the proceeds of the sale.

Earlier this year, they started selling some things year round through Facebook Marketplace. With severe weather possible this Saturday, they’re opting to put many of the large furniture pieces online for auction.

Organizers say it helps the people who can’t get here Saturday, but also saves the items from getting soaked or even ruined.

“This will make it much easier. We know “well, it’s not raining right now. So you can pick it up tomorrow or in 24 hours,” said Karen Brazell with Statesboro Service League.

In addition, they’re moving any of the items that might usually be outside on the Kiwanis Fairgrounds into the main building to keep it out of the elements.

But if you’re one of those people who doesn’t consider it an Attic Sale, if you’re not at the door Saturday morning when they open, with coffee and doughnut in hand they’ll see you Saturday at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.