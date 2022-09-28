Sky Cams
Chatham Co. issues Local State of Emergency, CEMA enters Storm Readiness Phase

Tacking Ian
Tacking Ian(NOAA/Pexels)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued a local State of Emergency and the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Storm Readiness Phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The State of Local Emergency became effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to-date information as it becomes available, or on their website.

CEMA’s storm readiness activities include:

  • Conducting coordination calls with the Command Policy Group, County and Municipal leaders, surrounding Emergency Management Agencies, State officials, volunteer and private sector partners, and the National Weather Service for in-depth discussion of the latest forecasts and storm scenarios.
  • The County’s Emergency Operations Center will be at a Level II Activation with staffing specifically dedicated to monitoring storm conditions, predictions, and potential impacts as well as ensuring information is shared with stakeholders.

Hurricane Ian is not expected to be a hurricane anymore as it nears the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Continue to get update on the free WTOC First Alert Weather app on your mobile device or tablet, and the WTOC Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

