Dry start to Wednesday before rain starts moving in from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a dry and cool start to our Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Inland areas will be mostly dry, but we’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Our wind will be sustained from the northeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour with coastal gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days:

On Thursday, rain pushes in from the south, mainly along the coast. Our sustained wind from the northeast will be 20 to 25 miles per hour. Gusts around Savannah will be around 35 to 40 miles per hour and will likely be 40+ miles per hour right along the coast during the afternoon and evening. Inland areas look drier than the coast on Thursday during the day. Heavy rain looks to become more widespread overnight into Friday morning as these bands push inland. This timeframe will also be our best chance for seeing tornadoes along the warm front.

Friday looks to be our wettest and breeziest day. The wind will be from the northeast at 25 to 30 miles per hour. Wind gusts around Savannah will be in the 35-40 mile per hour range during the afternoon, slightly stronger along the coast where wind gusts could top 50 miles per hour.

Our strongest wind could come late Friday into early Saturday morning. We could see 40 to 55 mile per hour wind gusts from the south just after midnight through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. The wind will subside throughout the day, with afternoon gusts still in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range.

Rainfall totals for Ian from Wednesday to Saturday look to be from 4 to 7 inches, lower for inland communities and higher along the coast. We will also be monitoring the high tide cycles closely, as heavy rain bands and an onshore breeze could combine and cause additional flooding. We are specifically watching the Friday high tide around noon at Fort Pulaski that is projected to reach Major Flood Stage at 10.8′.

Conditions begin to improve Saturday afternoon into Sunday with a few lingering showers around.

Storm preparations

As you prepare at home for the storm, local agencies are also getting ready for any impacts that come our way.

We will be keeping a close eye on the roads the next few days, and the Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing.

Starting Wednesday, they will open up their 24/7 command center for the coastal region to keep up to date on current conditions.

That station will be set up in their office in Jesup and will dispatch out to the entire southeastern region of the state. The traffic management center in Atlanta is up and running.

Once the rain starts falling, they will have crews out monitoring the roads until the storm has passed. The Georgia Department of Transportation says their biggest concern over the next few days will be flooding and water over the roadways.

“We always say turn around don’t drown, we ask people, please do not, if a roadway is covered, even if it looks like just a little bit of water, you never know the strength of that current so we ask everyone to use an alternate route, do not go through water covered road,” said Georgia DOT District Communications Officer Jill Nagel.

Throughout the storm, they will be updating 511 with what roads are clear and which ones are closed. You can always call 511 or download the app to see the latest as they will have crews out as soon as the rain arrives to keep an eye on the roads.

Meanwhile, power companies and electric co-ops around the state are preparing to deal with power outages from Ian, especially along the coast.

Over the next few days, crews will be working hard to keep the lights on. But Wednesday, crews from Coastal Electric Cooperation are going around cutting down the tall, old trees that are most likely to fall on power lines with this storm.

They are keeping in constant communication with the 41 other electric co-ops in the state of Georgia through their storm center in Atlanta.

If they need help from other crews, they will be dispatched from area outside of the affected area.

Coastal Electric serves about 22,000 customers in Coastal Georgia, and they want to remind them to be prepared for power outages.

“You know we can’t guarantee that your lights won’t go out, we don’t expect it will be anything near the disasters we had with Hurricane Matthew but have a plan and if you feel like you are not safe here, go where you are safe,” said Coastal Electric Coop VP of Communications Mark Bolton.

Georgia Power has also been doing some similar prep work, getting all of their crews ready to restore power.

Keep everything charged this week, a good idea to keep the phone plugged in and charged when you do have power and maybe on power save mode.

