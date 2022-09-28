GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing two bridges Thursday morning ahead of any Ian impacts.

GDOT announced that the Talmadge Bridge in Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is due to possible wind speeds and is made in the abundance of caution, according to GDOT.

An extensive inspection of the two cable stay bridges must be performed after Hurricane Ian passes therefore the closures will remain in place until further notice.

The Houlihan Bridge on State Route 25 over the Savannah River in Port Wentworth will remain closed to all maritime traffic effective immediately for the duration of this weather event, but will remain open for vehicular traffic.

