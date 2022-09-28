Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning

Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing two bridges Thursday morning ahead of any Ian impacts.

GDOT announced that the Talmadge Bridge in Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is due to possible wind speeds and is made in the abundance of caution, according to GDOT.

An extensive inspection of the two cable stay bridges must be performed after Hurricane Ian passes therefore the closures will remain in place until further notice.

The Houlihan Bridge on State Route 25 over the Savannah River in Port Wentworth will remain closed to all maritime traffic effective immediately for the duration of this weather event, but will remain open for vehicular traffic.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Richmond Hill drivers might want to get up and give yourself extra time as a major road is...
Ford Ave. closed near City Hall for rest of week for railroad repairs
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
THE News at 4:30
Roundabout coming to busy Lyons intersection