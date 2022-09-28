Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern University holds career fair

Georgia Southern University holds career fair
Georgia Southern University holds career fair(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Georgia Southern University students got their first taste of the job market today. A career fair put them in touch with potential employers.

Even with what some consider an employee driven market, organizers of this career fair say students should be smart in looking for that first job.

More than 150 employers, including WTOC, came to meet upcoming graduates, and even underclassmen, to talk about jobs and their future. Students feel the applicants have the advantage in this climate.

“I’ve heard some people saying that employees really run some companies,” said student Lauren Kitchens.

Organizers of this fair agree. They say, with Georgia’s unemployment rate below 3% employers are eager to find people for positions. However, they urge students to choose a potential job wisely as they look at their long-term career.

“Students need to learn how to work and be successful in managing their careers. So, even if the first job isn’t a perfect job...it’s a good job for them,” said Glenn Gibney, the university vice president.

Gibney estimates 600 to 700 students attend the career fair as a way to gauge the job market and make first impressions with potential employers.

“If you’re efficient. If you’re a good hard worker, employers are going to want you.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools going virtual ahead of Ian’s impact
St. Joseph Candler donating hospital beds to Ukraine
St. Joseph/Candler donating hospital beds to Ukraine
Kasey Mark Sanderson
Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash