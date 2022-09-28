Georgia Southern University holds career fair

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Georgia Southern University students got their first taste of the job market today. A career fair put them in touch with potential employers.

Even with what some consider an employee driven market, organizers of this career fair say students should be smart in looking for that first job.

More than 150 employers, including WTOC, came to meet upcoming graduates, and even underclassmen, to talk about jobs and their future. Students feel the applicants have the advantage in this climate.

“I’ve heard some people saying that employees really run some companies,” said student Lauren Kitchens.

Organizers of this fair agree. They say, with Georgia’s unemployment rate below 3% employers are eager to find people for positions. However, they urge students to choose a potential job wisely as they look at their long-term career.

“Students need to learn how to work and be successful in managing their careers. So, even if the first job isn’t a perfect job...it’s a good job for them,” said Glenn Gibney, the university vice president.

Gibney estimates 600 to 700 students attend the career fair as a way to gauge the job market and make first impressions with potential employers.

“If you’re efficient. If you’re a good hard worker, employers are going to want you.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.