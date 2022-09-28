Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia’s insurance commission office ready to assist following Hurricane Ian

By Jessica Savage
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Coastal Georgia, the state’s insurance commission office is on standby ready to assist with the aftermath.

There are several things you can do now that will make the process smoother should you have any damage.

  • Locate important documents such as birth certificates, insurance policies and account numbers.
  • Document your property before the storm arrives with photos and video.
  • Contact family members and make sure everyone understands your hurricane plan.
  • Read over your insurance policies to understand what is covered and what isn’t.
  • If you have any damage, your first call once the storm passes should be to your insurance agent.

But the biggest message for now is: don’t become complacent.

“Please pay attention, we don’t make these decisions lightly. It is all to save life and to minimize damage. We are standing ready - all of the state agencies,” said Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

Insurance Commissioner John King wants you to save the phone number 1-800-656-2298.

He asks you to call if you have questions about contractors or public adjusters who show up on your doorstep or if you encounter any problems filing a claim.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools going virtual ahead of Ian’s impact
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools going virtual ahead of Ian’s impact
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning
Georgia’s insurance commission office ready to assist following Hurricane Ian
Georgia’s insurance commission office ready to assist following Hurricane Ian