Georgia’s insurance commission office ready to assist following Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Coastal Georgia, the state’s insurance commission office is on standby ready to assist with the aftermath.

There are several things you can do now that will make the process smoother should you have any damage.

Locate important documents such as birth certificates, insurance policies and account numbers.

Document your property before the storm arrives with photos and video.

Contact family members and make sure everyone understands your hurricane plan.

Read over your insurance policies to understand what is covered and what isn’t.

If you have any damage, your first call once the storm passes should be to your insurance agent.

But the biggest message for now is: don’t become complacent.

“Please pay attention, we don’t make these decisions lightly. It is all to save life and to minimize damage. We are standing ready - all of the state agencies,” said Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

Insurance Commissioner John King wants you to save the phone number 1-800-656-2298.

He asks you to call if you have questions about contractors or public adjusters who show up on your doorstep or if you encounter any problems filing a claim.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.