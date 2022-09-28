Grocery stores staying stocked ahead of Hurricane Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Often times as storms like Hurricane Ian approach our area, there’s a run on certain items at the grocery store.

The Piggly Wiggly just across from Coligny Beach on Hilton Head has been here since 1969, so they’ve got their systems in place for storms like this.

The owner said having this kind of supply available for customers comes down to experience.

”I’ve been through Matthew, I’ve been through a lot of them in my life here and they’re pretty much all similar and the same about what people react like,” said owner David Martin.

Not surprisingly he says, those reactions have already started.

”Phone call this morning, ‘do you have bananas and water?’ Uh yes we do.”

He says he might have to close the store if conditions get too dangerous, but while they’re open he says there won’t be any trouble with supply.

”I am not going to run out because I have extra orders coming tomorrow and I always buy water ahead of time this time of year.”

People shopping here back that up.

”Shelves we’re pretty stocked, there was nothing crazy.”

Hanging around here today, it’s clear most people are just picking up a few things.

”Flashlight, water for baby formula just in case something else happens… but other than that just some necessities to keep the kids happy with some snacks,” said Matt Marchetti, who is vacationing on Hilton Head Island.

But as always there are exceptions.

”The grocery stores aren’t terribly crowded right now. There was one we were just in where we saw one guy that had four or five cases of water, so there are a few people preparing for the absolute worst,” said Matthew Deck, who is vacationing on Hilton Head Island.

The owner here said along with water, the most popular items before any storm are batteries, snacks and alcohol all of which he’s confident they’ll continue to have in stock.

