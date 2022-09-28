Hilton Head’s Shore Beach Services preparing for Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Compared to the last two days out on Hilton Head Island, much different conditions today. Shore Beach Services says they have a plan in place for all kinds of conditions.

”Our staff will be in vehicles patrolling and if weather permits, yes we will still have our lifeguards on duty through this event. Here on Hilton Head, we’re looking at about an eight foot tide for the next couple of days normal schedule, so if we get a storm surge coming in a few feet above that you can expect 30, 40, 50 yards of beach to be covered up where normally it would not,” said Alan Reece, the General Manager with Shore Beach Services.

All over the island, Reece said his crews are clearing the beaches of chairs, umbrellas, trash cans… really anything they can get off the sand.

He also said that as these winds pick up, he’s expecting surfers and body boarders to try and take advantage of the waves but he just asks everyone that may come out here to be cautious and practice common sense when it comes to the flag warnings.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.