‘It’s not just us’, Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office working through staffing shortage

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In a jail with a population of 1,286 inmates, Chatham County is short a lot of the people they need to run it.

“It’s not just us,” said Sheriff John Wilcher. “It’s everybody.”

Sheriff John Wilcher and his recruiting team have been working to get fully staffed since COVID started.

“20 in the streets...when you get in to the jail, I think we got about 80 correctional officers short and about 40 certified officers that need to be in the jail to come up to that total.”

That’s 140 vacancies. Corporal Joshua Lee said it doesn’t bother him.

“We’re ok with it,” he said.

Sheriff Wilcher realizes he has staff that can push through it, but he knows it’s something they shouldn’t have to do.

“After a while, you get burnt out. It’s kinda like a string. You light it on both ends and when you get to the middle it’s burnt out and they burn out.”

It’s gotten to a point where the sheriff said employees are getting much bigger paychecks with all the overtime they’re covering.

“[I asked] Josh how much money did you make if you don’t mind me asking? He was on a $38,000 a year job and he made about $74,000”

Sheriff Wilcher said he thinks a lot of people just don’t want to work so they’ve had to make adjustments going from four shifts down to two.

Corporal Lee said: “Sometimes we have to work longer hours to make up for that shortage, but as I stated down the hall, we’re like a family here. We might be short, but we pull together.”

In the past, the jail stopped accepting misdemeanor arrests to keep the inmate population down. Now, they’re locking up DUI’s and domestic violence suspects. Though the county has also raised pay to incentivize more applicants and match the competition, that’s not always enough.

“You can’t make a horse drink when you lead him to water. You can get all the applicants you want. If they don’t meet the criteria, we don’t really set the criteria...Georgia Post sets the criteria. You can’t be convicted of this and so forth and that knocks a lot of people out.”

The sheriff said their recruiting team is getting interest from military bases. They recently made a few hires, but it’s a slow process.

