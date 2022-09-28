Nitro Extreme drifts into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday you have a chance to see some movie quality car stunts up close and personal in Savannah.

Nitro Extreme is making a stop at the Oglethorpe Mall for the next four days.

“I don’t think this is like anything they’ve ever seen or experienced before and the energy all the way through is just incredible,” said Nitro Extreme Host and Manager Chelcie Nugent who also happens to be a Savannah native.

“This is home for me and now I’m excited to show them something a little bit different. My friends, my family and the locals, that we have something all new. It’s crazy, fun, something for everyone. It’s wonderful to be home.”

The car and bike stunt show brings big screen action to a parking lot near you.

“So, we bring you lots of live film type stunts. Setting cars on fire, we have mustangs on two wheels, we have drift car drivers, we have free style jumpers going over 50 feet in the air and our incredible globe of death,” Nugent says.

Of course, pulling these stunts off is no easy feat.

“There is danger involved with this, but these stuntmen are absolute professionals. Ever single one of them has over 15 plus years’ experience in what they do,” explains Nugent.

Including stunt drivers from the Fast and Furious franchise.

But perhaps what bumps the show to the next level, is the opportunity to get in the car yourself.

“There’s a really cool point in the show where we actually let a couple ladies join in the cars. That’s really fun and exciting to see,” Nugent says.

Even if you don’t get to take a ride, Chelcie believes everyone will walk away with something special at the end of this show.

“I think everyone just needs this excitement, this happiness. Coming back out doing things again. There’s never been a show like this on tour, so I think it’s a once in a lifetime experience, honest.”

Nitro Extreme has shows starting Thursday at 7:30pm and then again the same time Friday, 4:30 and 7:30 Saturday as well as 1:30 and 4:30 Sunday.

