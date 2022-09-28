Savannah airport remaining open; travelers encouraged to contact airline for flight updates
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is prepared to remain open ahead of any impacts from Ian.
According to the airport’s website, there may be flight disruptions due to weather and you are encouraged to contact your airline.
Please click here to view the arrival and departure list at the airport.
Some airlines have provided information on flight changes and vouchers:
Southwest
- Can rebook flights originally scheduled from 9/27-10/2 within 14 days of the original travel date for no additional fee
- More info: https://www.southwest.com/html/advisories/swa_travel_advisory_20228231663963365231.html
Delta
- Can rebook flights originally scheduled from 9/27-9/30 for no additional fee. You MUST nail down your new ticket on or before 10/3 for this to apply. This also applies to Hilton Head Island airport
- More info: https://www.delta.com/us/en/advisories/weather-alerts/hurricane-ian
