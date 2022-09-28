Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah airport remaining open; travelers encouraged to contact airline for flight updates

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is prepared to remain open ahead of any impacts from Ian.

According to the airport’s website, there may be flight disruptions due to weather and you are encouraged to contact your airline.

Please click here to view the arrival and departure list at the airport.

Some airlines have provided information on flight changes and vouchers:

Southwest

Delta

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian

Latest News

Tony Thomas
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested after leaving ‘I owe you’ note in store’s safe
Tacking Ian
LIVE: Chatham County leaders providing updates on Ian preparations
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Tacking Ian
Chatham Co. issues Local State of Emergency, CEMA enters Storm Readiness Phase