Savannah airport remaining open; travelers encouraged to contact airline for flight updates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is prepared to remain open ahead of any impacts from Ian.

According to the airport’s website, there may be flight disruptions due to weather and you are encouraged to contact your airline.

Please click here to view the arrival and departure list at the airport.

Some airlines have provided information on flight changes and vouchers:

Southwest

Can rebook flights originally scheduled from 9/27-10/2 within 14 days of the original travel date for no additional fee

More info: https://www.southwest.com/html/advisories/swa_travel_advisory_20228231663963365231.html

Delta

Can rebook flights originally scheduled from 9/27-9/30 for no additional fee. You MUST nail down your new ticket on or before 10/3 for this to apply. This also applies to Hilton Head Island airport

More info: https://www.delta.com/us/en/advisories/weather-alerts/hurricane-ian

