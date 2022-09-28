Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools going virtual ahead of Ian’s impact

(WWSB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian is causing school closures in Savannah-Chatham County public schools on Thursday and Friday. Students are expected to learn online from home, as long as conditions allow.

As Chatham County is in a state of emergency because of tropical weather expected from Ian, Savannah-Chatham County Schools Superintendent Ann Levett says they gage whether to close schools or not by continuously checking in with Chatham Emergency Management and weather monitoring agencies.

“We depend on them normally but certainly during these periods of times we’re depending on them,” Levett said.

Levett says now that E-learning at home is an option for children, when closing schools students will most likely turn to online classes.

“We now have technology that our students have available to them but also our staff is prepared in various ways to interact with our students while they’re at home. If conditions will allow, they’ll continue to engage using technology and if conditions don’t allow then we’ll have other ways they can continue to learn.”

If students are able to use E-learning, she says this gets rid of the headache of having to make up days children are out because of weather related events.

“I think when we’ve had past experiences of just trying to determine when we might make up days is always disruptive. It’s sometimes more disruptive than it is when school is actually out but we want to take advantage of those new conditions and expectations now.”

She says parents, faculty and staff have been receiving notifications with best tips on how to stay safe during the anticipated storm.

“We’ve sent them links on all the available resources so they know to make sure the gars are gassed up, making sure they have the food and water available.”

Levett encourages parents to stay up to date on any changes over the past few days on their website and social media accounts.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

