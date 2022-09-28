Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer.

In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.

His passenger 48-year-old Angela Sanderson died on impact from her injuries.

Kasey Sanderson’s truck caught fire and Savannah Fire crews rescued him.

JULY 4 VEHICLE FIRE: SFD responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Abercorn & DeRenne, 1:12 a.m., July 4. One person was entrapped in a truck that was on fire. SPD removed the victims from the burning truck. SFD extinguished the fire & provided medical aid.@cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/1Q7xo7Kaa1 — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) July 5, 2022

He and another driver were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the crash report. A Chatham County grand jury indicted Kasey Sanderson last week. The charges include felony murder, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI and fleeing police.

