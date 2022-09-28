Sky Cams
Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash

Kasey Mark Sanderson
Kasey Mark Sanderson(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer.

In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.

His passenger 48-year-old Angela Sanderson died on impact from her injuries.

Kasey Sanderson’s truck caught fire and Savannah Fire crews rescued him. 

He and another driver were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the crash report. A Chatham County grand jury indicted Kasey Sanderson last week. The charges include felony murder, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI and fleeing police.

