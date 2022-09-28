Savannah Police find car connected to man missing since Aug. 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says the have located the car connected to a man who has been missing since Aug. 11.

Diontae Roberson was last seen in Tatemville. Police were searching for a Mercury Grand Marquis they believed Roberson could be traveling in.

Police say they found that car in Savannah after receiving a tip. Detectives continue to seek information on the whereabouts of Diontae Robertson.

Anyone with information should contact detectives immediately at 912.651.6742 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

