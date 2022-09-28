Sky Cams
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian

Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared.

They say the primary way you can help them over the next few days is securing your garbage and recycle bins.

“You don’t want carts blowing down streets and debris being spread any and everywhere. So, it’s important that the public secure their carts. You can do that by putting them in your garage or put them under a covered patio. If none of those options are available you can roll them to the rear of your home, just make sure you tie them down,” said Quhannah Andrews.

Andrews says the department is planning to work tomorrow at this point however they will not be working Friday and Dean Forrest Road Landfill as well as the Bacon Park Convenience Centers will also be closed.

