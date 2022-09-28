Sky Cams
Savannah State football game rescheduled for Sunday

Tigers will host Kentucky State on Sunday afternoon due to Hurricane Ian
The Tigers' home game against Kentucky State will now be played Sunday afternoon in Savannah.
The Tigers' home game against Kentucky State will now be played Sunday afternoon in Savannah.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State is postponing a pair of athletic events due to Hurricane Ian, including Saturday’s home football game against Kentucky State.

That game will be played on Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m. at T.A. Wright Stadium.

SSU says all tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored on Sunday and there will be no charge for parking.

In addition, SSU’s home volleyball match against Edward Waters scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has been postponed until November 2.

