Savannah State football game rescheduled for Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State is postponing a pair of athletic events due to Hurricane Ian, including Saturday’s home football game against Kentucky State.

That game will be played on Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m. at T.A. Wright Stadium.

SSU says all tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored on Sunday and there will be no charge for parking.

In addition, SSU’s home volleyball match against Edward Waters scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has been postponed until November 2.

